Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Six killed in road accident in South Africa’s northern province
Six killed in road accident in South Africa’s northern province
Africa

Six killed in road accident in South Africa’s northern province

December 27, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 27 — Six people were killed in a head-on collision involving two trucks in South Africa’s northern province of Limpopo Monday, the local authority said.
The incident took place along the N1.29 North in Vhembe District in the morning, and the six who died on the spot included an infant, a 35-year-old driver, and four passengers aged between eight and 15, said Florence Radzilani, a member of the Executive Council for Transport and Community Safety.
Law enforcement officers at the scene cited speeding as a possible cause of the crash, according to Radzilani.
“We continue to plead with all motorists to obey the rules of the road,” she said.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 31
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zimbabwean president opens country’s premier trade fair

April 30, 2022

Liverpool striker to build a hospital in Senegal,...

June 14, 2021

South Africa eases lockdown restrictions as COVID-19 cases...

March 1, 2021

Zimbabwe receives more COVID-19 vaccines from China

July 25, 2021

Gunmen attack Libyan PM convoy in Tripoli

February 11, 2022

S. African new National Assembly set in motion,...

May 22, 2019

Floating platform for Mozambique’s major natural gas project...

November 15, 2021

Botswana vehicle stock down

October 8, 2021

Botswana records first COVID-19 death

March 31, 2020

Twenty people killed in road accident in western...

May 4, 2022