South Sudan president dissolves transitional gov’t ahead of December elections

JUBA, Sept. 23 — South Sudan President Salva Kiir dissolved the transitional government on Tuesday evening, ahead of the country’s first elections scheduled for December.

The presidential decree dissolved South Sudan’s national legislature and state governments, removed the first vice president and four other vice presidents from their posts, and named a caretaker government to manage the transition to the Dec. 22 elections.

Riek Machar, who holds the post of first vice president, has been suspended since September 2025 and is on trial on charges including treason.

The presidential decree, which was broadcast on the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, stated that Kiir will remain president throughout the election period until a newly elected leader is sworn in.

Parliament passed amendments to the National Elections Act on Monday, and Kiir signed them into law on Tuesday. The amendments allow the president to stay in office during the election period and remove all vice presidents appointed under the 2018 peace deal.

According to the decree, the judiciary and security institutions will remain intact, while presidential advisers and envoys will continue serving directly under Kiir’s authority.

Government ministries and state institutions were instructed to transition immediately to caretaker status to ensure operational continuity.

Kiir appointed caretaker ministers to oversee key ministries, including presidential affairs, cabinet affairs, foreign affairs, defense, interior, justice, national security, finance, petroleum, trade, information and communications technology, East African Community affairs and peacebuilding.

South Sudan gained independence in 2011 but was soon plunged into a devastating five-year civil war.

General elections are scheduled for Dec. 22, having already been postponed twice. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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