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Dozens killed in gold mine collapse on Cameroon-CAR border
Africa

Dozens killed in gold mine collapse on Cameroon-CAR border

August 19, 2026

YAOUNDE, Aug. 19 — Dozens of miners were killed and many others trapped Tuesday after a gold mine collapsed in a border village between Cameroon and the Central African Republic (CAR), according to witnesses and local media reports.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. local time in the village of Zamboye.

Authorities have not released an official death toll. However, media outlets in both Cameroon and CAR reported that more than 100 people were feared dead.

Rescue operations were underway to reach the miners believed to be trapped underground following the collapse. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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