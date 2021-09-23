Zimbabwean gov’t hits out at US meddling in country’s domestic affairs

HARARE, Sept. 23 — The Zimbabwean government on Thursday criticized the U.S. Embassy in Harare for meddling in the country’s domestic affairs and using undiplomatic means to call for by-elections.

The embassy had earlier in the day asked on social media when Zimbabwe would hold by-elections, saying many people were being disenfranchised by lack of representation in Parliament.

It argued that Zimbabwe could follow in the footsteps of other countries in the region and elsewhere which had conducted elections during the pandemic.

However, Zimbabwean government spokesperson Nick Mangwana called the embassy to order saying that it should follow the correct channels if it had issues it wanted to be addressed.

“Surely, the U.S. Embassy knows where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is located. Should there be a need for a conversation on this subject you can easily engage them and get a briefing. These highly inflammatory tweets are as much disrespectful as they are unnecessary,” Mangwana said.

The Zimbabwean government put all elections on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to arrest its spread. – Xinhua