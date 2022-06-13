Stabbing at Okangala village leaves young man in critical condition

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 13 – Police in Okahao have arrested a 23-year-old man from Okangala village for stabbing another man, Natangwe Jonas Petrus (22), from the same village with an Okapi knife on Sunday around 21h00 at Arabia location, Okangala village in Okahao Constituency.

According to Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, it’s alleged that the two were fighting and the victim was stabbed twice with the knife, once in the right side of the stomach, which inflicted serious injury exposing his intestines, and another time on top of the nose.

The victim was then transported to Okahao state hospital for medical treatment and later transferred to Oshakati intermediate hospital for further treatment as he is in a critical condition.

The suspect has been arrested and is being charged with attempted murder. – Namibia Daily News