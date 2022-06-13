Shotgun injures boy of 16 at Onangombe village

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 13 – Police in Omusati are investigating a case of attempted murder after Paulus Makwa (16) was shot on Sunday at around 15h00 at Onangombe village, Onesi constituency.

According to Sargeant Emvula Kristof, the shooting happened at the house of Thomas Makwa. The suspect allegedly fired the shotgun at a cat that had eaten two chickens in the house. In the process, one bullet struck the boy in the right ankle causing serious injury. The victim was reportedly behind the corrugated iron room during the shooting.

He was treated at the Onesi health centre and referred to Otsandi district hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, in this case, is known but no arrest has been made yet. Investigation into the matter continues. – Namibia Daily News