Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Shotgun injures boy of 16 at Onangombe village
Shotgun injures boy of 16 at Onangombe village
Crime

Shotgun injures boy of 16 at Onangombe village

June 13, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 13 – Police in Omusati are investigating a case of attempted murder after Paulus Makwa (16)  was shot on Sunday at around 15h00 at Onangombe village, Onesi constituency.

According to Sargeant Emvula  Kristof, the shooting happened at the house of Thomas Makwa. The suspect allegedly fired the shotgun at a cat that had eaten two chickens in the house. In the process, one bullet struck the boy in the right ankle causing serious injury. The victim was reportedly behind the corrugated iron room during the shooting.

He was treated at the Onesi health centre and referred to Otsandi district hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, in this case, is known but no arrest has been made yet. Investigation into the matter continues. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 235
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Less than 350 corruption cases finalised since 2006

December 11, 2018

Man stabbed over a cell phone at DRC,...

June 6, 2022

Six arrested for attacking a man in a...

May 16, 2022

Caprivi Concerned Group members arrested for alleged secessionist...

July 9, 2018

Nampol calls for public assistance

April 1, 2019

Namibian Police to launch Transport Safe operation.

March 3, 2021

Five-year-old boy drowns in canal

April 22, 2018

Chinese railway police nab 223 suspects during peak...

August 15, 2018

Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing woman at Stampriet

August 5, 2018

Human remains of lost man found scattered at...

October 15, 2018