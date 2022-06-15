Trending Now
Ongwediva police nab three robbery suspects on Tuesday night
Ongwediva police nab three robbery suspects on Tuesday night

June 15, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

 OSHAKATI, June 15 – Police at Ongwediva arrested three suspects for robbery with aggravating circumstances on Tuesday at around 22h30 in the Omatando area of the town.

According to Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, it’s alleged that the female victims, a 38-year-old and a younger woman, were attacked by two young men armed with a pistol and a knife. The suspects ordered the women to lie down, searched them and took N$1 400 and a Nokia c10 cellphone.

The three suspects, all-male, are aged 24 from Uupopo, Ondangwa,  27 from Omatando and 23 from New Reception, Ongwediva. Police recovered N$409.50, a Nokia c10 cellphone, two pistols and an Okapi knife.

All three suspects were detained at the Ongwediva police station. – Namibia Daily News

 

