71- Year Old Man Attempts to Sell Tusks to Undercover Police
PHOTO FOR ILLUSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Contractors of Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) move the seized elephant ivory for destruction to commemorate World Elephant Day, which falls on Aug. 12, in one of NParks' facilities in Singapore on Aug. 11, 2020. NParks crushed 9 tonnes of elephant ivory, worth 18 million Singapore dollars (about 13.1 million U.S. dollars), the majority of which were seized on July 21, 2019 during the largest seizure of elephant ivory in Singapore. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Crime

71- Year Old Man Attempts to Sell Tusks to Undercover Police

December 13, 2021

SWAKOPMUND, DEC 13 – Last Thursday, a 71-year old man was caught hook, line and sinker by undercover police in an intelligence driven investigation that yielded four elephant tusks. According to a police report, at about 08h15 at Nonadis/Swakop River Plots, Sophia Dale Restaurant, “an intelligence driven investigation led to the arrest of a 71 year old Namibian male suspect who was found in possession of four elephant tusks which he offered and presented to sell to undercover police detectives.”

“The suspect was not in possession of a permit from the MEFT that May authorize him to possess such products and he is expected to appear before Swakopmund Magistrate court on Monday 13 December 2021 for first appearance. Police investigation continues.”

Elsewhere in Kahenge on the same day at about 16h48 at Siya village, Kavango West Region, a 48 year old Angolan male suspect was found in possession of two Pangolin skins to the value of N$ 100 000-00, which he offered and presented to sell to undercover Police Officers. “The suspect was not in possession of a permit from the MEFT that may authorize him to possess such products and he is expected to appear before the Rundu Magistrate Court on Monday 13 December 2021 and Police investigation continues.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info

