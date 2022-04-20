Lightning kills young mother and her child in Zambezi over Easter

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 20 April – A young mother and her child were killed by lightning at Maunga village in the Sangwali area of Zambezi over the Easter long weekend, according to a Namibian police report from the region on Wednesday.

Samungu Lisa Mayenga (19) and Puteho Mulwazi Harriety (20 months) died after being struck at their village on Easter Saturday.

In his crime report, Inspector Kisco Sitali, said a Zambian man, Muenga Siyemo (30) died after being hit on the head with a brick at the New Cowboy compound around 23h54 on Easter Saturday. The deceased and friends were reportedly attacked by a group of unknown men demanding money. The friends managed to escape. Siyemo had been living in the Chifuzwe area. The attacker is unknown.

Inspector Sitali also reported a suspected theft by employees from their employer on 14 April, when two Namibia Breweries employees were found with N$67 000, which should have been paid into the company’s bank account, in their possession.

Two female suspects, Jonathan Abigail Astrid Else Namibian (35) and Mwazi Sinte Shilla (29), appeared in Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 19 April 2022. They were granted bail of N$ 30 000 which they paid and were released, the police report concluded. – Namibia Daily News.