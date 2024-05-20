South African president condoles with Iran over deaths of Iranian president

JOHANNESBURG, May 20 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday sent condolence messages to the government and people of Iran following the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other people killed in a helicopter crash.

In a statement posted on the website of the presidency, Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by the disaster that claimed the lives of Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and other personnel.

“This is an extraordinary, unthinkable tragedy that has claimed a remarkable leader of a nation with whom South Africa enjoys strong bilateral relations and whom we were honoured to welcome to the BRICS fold in Johannesburg in 2023. Our hearts go out to the affected families and the administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We join Iran at this moment of mourning,” said Ramaphosa.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor also expressed her sympathy and condolences to the Iranian government and the people.

Pandor said in a statement that she conveyed her sincere condolences to the colleagues and family of Amir-Abdollahian, adding that she remembered the late Amir-Abdollahian as a brilliant and astute counterpart whose presence will be deeply missed.

According to Iran’s state-run IRIB TV, Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The helicopter, carrying the president and other officials, was forced into a hard landing due to bad weather in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan. (Xinhua)