Johannesburg,June 9 – Kaizer Chiefs has appointed Stuart Baxter as the new Head Coach. Stuart Baxter will takeover the hot seat at Naturena after the club decided to release Gavin Hunt after a poor strings of results during his tenure at the club.

Stuart Baxter was a former Kaizer Chiefs coach from 2012 to 2015.

Photo source :Kaizer Chiefs

Robert Maseka

