Chinese peacekeeping team to depart for South Sudan

May 20, 2024

BEIJING, May 20 — A team of 12 Chinese peacekeepers will depart for South Sudan on Wednesday, according to China’s Ministry of Public Security.
A ceremony for the scheduled departure of the team, which is the 10th Chinese peacekeeping police team to be sent to South Sudan for the UN peacekeeping mission, was held on Monday.
This is China’s first peacekeeping police team to be dispatched to the mission area of South Sudan since the smooth transition in the country’s COVID-19 response, according to a ministry official.
The dispatch is among the ministry’s efforts to put the Global Security Initiative into action and fulfil China’s responsibilities as a major country, the official said. (Xinhua)

