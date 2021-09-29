Trending Now
Zambian president appoints new central bank governor
Zambian president appoints new central bank governor

September 29, 2021

LUSAKA, Sept. 29 — Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Denny Kalyalya as the new Bank of Zambia governor.
Hichilema on Monday announced the appointment of Kalyalya as the new central bank governor following the resignation of Christopher Mvunga early this month, according to a release from his office.
Kalyalya was dismissed as central bank governor in August last year. He was appointed in 2015 and had his contract extended in 2018 until 2023.
Following his sacking, he found a job as donor and country representative of the International Development Association as the Independent Co-Chair of IDA’s 12th replenishment. (Xinhua)

