Namibia names 36-man provisional squad ahead of its two remaining 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

WINDHOEK, March 10 -- Namibia 's senior men's coach, Bobby Samaria on Tuesday named a provisional 36-man squad for the country's two remaining 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. The two remaining qualifiers will see Namibia 's Brave Warriors lock horns with Chad on March 24 and Guinea on March 28. Namibia currently occupies the third position in group A which includes, Mali, Guinea and Chad. Goalkeepers: Loyd Kazapua, Virgil Vries, Edward Maova, Ratanda Mbazuvara and Kamaijanda Ndisiro Defenders: Tiberius Lombardt, Ryan Nyambe, Ananias Gebhardt, Immanuel Heita, Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Amazing Kandjii, Vitapi Ngaruka, Aprocius Petrus, Denzel Haoseb and Charles Hambira Midfilders: Deon Hotto, Wangu Batista Gome, Dynamo Fredericks, Obrey Amseb, Wendel Rudath, Absalom Iimbondi, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Willy Stephanus, Alfeus Handura, Wesley Katjiteo, Mafred Starke and Steven Damaseb Strikers: Peter Shalulile, Derl Goagoseb, Elmo Kambindu, Bio Gurirab, Joslin Kamatuka and Salomon Omseb.Xinhua