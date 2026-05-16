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Kenya intensifies Ebola vigilance amid regional outbreak
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Kenya intensifies Ebola vigilance amid regional outbreak

May 16, 2026

NAIROBI, May 16 — Kenya’s Ministry of Health said on Saturday that it has intensified border and airport surveillance to prevent potential cross-border transmission of Ebola, emphasizing that the country remains free of the virus.

Patrick Amoth, director general for health in the Ministry of Health, confirmed that health personnel have intensified border surveillance to monitor evolving Ebola outbreaks in neighboring countries.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation together with regional and international public health partners,” Amoth said in a statement.

Amoth said that the Kenya Public Health Emergency Operations Center has been activated to ensure real-time monitoring and coordination.

He added that Kenya is coordinating closely with the World Health Organization, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other regional and global partners.

The statement follows a new Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ituri Province, which has already 80 suspected community deaths and 246 suspected cases.

Amoth urged Kenyans to remain vigilant, noting that while the country’s overall risk remains low, the threat of Ebola importation is moderate due to regional travel, trade, and high cross-border mobility.

The official also advised Kenyans to maintain strict personal hygiene, avoid contact with the bodily fluids of sick individuals, and refrain from handling sick or dead animals.

Amoth urged Kenyans to rely strictly on official updates from the Ministry of Health or global public health agencies, while calling on anyone experiencing Ebola-like symptoms — especially those who have traveled to affected regions — to seek immediate medical care. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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