South African health authorities warn against recalled diabetes drugs

CAPE TOWN, July 10– South Africa’s health authorities have warned the public and healthcare providers not to use or dispense recalled diabetes medicines containing semaglutide and tirzepatide, the South African Government News Agency (SA News) reported on Friday.

“The South African Pharmacy Council, the Health Professions Council of South Africa and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) warned the public, pharmacies and dispensing medical practitioners against any continued use, prescription and/or dispensing of iDEXIS Semaglutide, iDEXIS Tirzepatide, and iDEXIS Semaglutide/Tirzepatide,” SA News quoted a joint statement as saying.

The medications, intended for the treatment of diabetes but also widely used for weight loss, were recalled by SAHPRA in June 2026.

“The continued use, prescription and dispensing of these products pose a severe risk to patients’ safety and/or users,” the joint statement read.

“Any healthcare professional found to have dispensed, prescribed or kept stock of the recalled products will face disciplinary action in accordance with applicable legislation,” it added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 32