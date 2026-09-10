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IMF says uncertainty for global economy remains high after 6 months of U.S.-Iran war
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IMF says uncertainty for global economy remains high after 6 months of U.S.-Iran war

September 10, 2026

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10– The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday that the global economy has been resilient despite six months of war between the United States and Iran, but uncertainty remains high.

“So far, despite six months of war in the Middle East, the global economy has been resilient. It has weathered the shocks, the energy shocks in particular, better than feared,” IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said at a news briefing.

“But uncertainty, as we’ve been saying for quite some time, continues to remain high,” said Kozack.

She noted that the global economy is being pulled in two directions: a negative supply shock from higher energy and commodity prices, and a positive demand shock from the AI-driven technology cycle.

She added that there are “significant differences” in how these forces are impacting individual economies.

Kozack also noted that several risks to the global economic outlook remain high, including a persistent energy shock, mounting public debt, and a stalled disinflation process.

The 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group are scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from Oct. 12 to 18. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in late August that resilience and dynamism are the two main topics. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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