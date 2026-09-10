Trending Now
Home International Yemen’s Houthis deploy forces to strategic Hanish Islands in Red Sea: official
Yemen’s Houthis deploy forces to strategic Hanish Islands in Red Sea: official
Yemen's Houthi group said on Monday that it had launched drone strikes on facilities involved in transporting crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, saying the operations were in response to alleged Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace xhtxs.cn/bdSy
International

Yemen’s Houthis deploy forces to strategic Hanish Islands in Red Sea: official

September 10, 2026

ADEN, Yemen, Sept. 10 — Yemen’s Houthi group has deployed forces to the strategic Hanish Islands in the Red Sea following the withdrawal of government naval troops, a Yemeni government official told Xinhua Thursday.

“The naval forces withdrew (on Thursday afternoon), and the Houthis moved in,” the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that Houthi forces had begun establishing positions on the islands.

The deployment significantly expands the Houthis’ military presence in the southern Red Sea, bringing their forces closer to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Located north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and near major international shipping lanes, the Hanish archipelago holds strategic value for monitoring and securing maritime traffic.

Earlier in the day, the Houthis seized Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Mocha after fierce fighting forced government troops to retreat south toward Dhubab, between Mocha and Bab al-Mandab. Mocha lies about 70 km north of the strait’s narrowest point.

The latest advances mark a major battlefield shift along Yemen’s western coast amid one of the sharpest escalations since a UN-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted major hostilities.

Yemen’s conflict began in late 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 58
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran’s FM says diplomacy possible if U.S. understands...

August 28, 2026

Niger seeks to ease cancer burden: health minister

February 4, 2026

Zelensky says talks with U.S. envoys “very substantive”

September 7, 2026

Botswanan president warns against threat of synthetic drugs

August 25, 2025

6 missing as boat capsizes in India’s Bihar

August 26, 2026

Swiss tourism sector prepares for return of Chinese...

August 19, 2021

Iran’s president vows “strong” retaliation if infrastructure, economic...

March 28, 2026

Andy Burnham officially becomes British prime minister

July 20, 2026

42 Ugandan students evacuated from Iran to Türkiye

March 3, 2026

WHO says more hantavirus cases may emerge in...

May 12, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.