Niger seeks to ease cancer burden: health minister

February 4, 2026

NIAMEY, Feb. 4 — Niger has taken steps to ease the burden of cancers on its people, upgrading the technical capacity of the National Cancer Control Center, Minister of Public Health Garba Hakimi said Tuesday.

A highly advanced radiotherapy machine was installed last year, “making comprehensive cancer treatment available in Niger,” the minister said on the eve of World Cancer Day, which falls on Wednesday.

The global burden of cancer continues to grow, “placing enormous physical, emotional and financial pressure on individuals, families, communities and health systems,” he said.

In Niger, “the situation is marked by a yearly increase in new cases, delayed diagnosis, a shortage of qualified personnel in this field, limited technical facilities and the high cost of care,” the minister said.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with about 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths recorded.

Hakimi said that in low- and middle-income countries, “around 30 percent of cancer cases are attributable to infections such as hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and Helicobacter pylori.”

“Behavioral and dietary risk factors worldwide include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, stress, sedentary lifestyles and lack of physical activity, resulting in obesity that is often morbid,” the minister said.

In addition, he said, “difficulties in accessing health care, delays in diagnosis, the high cost of treatment and treatment abandonment are all factors that increase cancer-related mortality.”(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

