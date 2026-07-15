AU Commission chief begins 72-hour visit to Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, July 15 — Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf arrived in Burkina Faso on Tuesday for a 72-hour working visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between the continental organization and the West African country, according to a statement released by Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking upon arrival, Youssouf said the visit reflects the AU’s commitment to strengthening solidarity among its members to better address the continent’s common challenges.

Noting that Burkina Faso is a founding member of the Organization of African Unity, the predecessor of the AU, Youssouf said the visit would provide an opportunity to consult with the Burkinabe government on issues of common concern and ways to enhance cooperation.

During his stay, Youssouf is scheduled to hold talks with Burkina Faso’s authorities on reinvigorating relations between the two sides, the ministry said. The visit follows the conclusion of his trip to Mali and forms part of a broader tour of the member states of the Confederation of Sahel States.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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