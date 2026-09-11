BRICS, a path toward a more equitable, multipolar world

The world today faces growing economic, political and trade challenges amid rising unilateralism and protectionism. In this context, I believe BRICS, especially following its expansion into “BRICS Plus,” has become an important platform for building a more equitable and multipolar world.

The past decades have shown that hegemony and unilateralism often fuel conflicts and tensions rather than promote stability and development. It is against this backdrop that the concept of “a shared future for humanity” takes on particular significance, emphasizing cooperation and mutual benefit as a basis for building a more equitable global order.

BRICS was initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China, later expanding with the addition of South Africa and, subsequently, new members including Egypt in early 2024. This expansion has strengthened Global South representation and increased the grouping’s economic and political weight.

BRICS EXPANSION BOOSTS GLOBAL SOUTH VOICE

BRICS expansion gives Global South countries greater space to express their interests and opens new avenues for economic, technological, industrial and cultural cooperation. Today, BRICS countries account for around half of the world’s population, representing nearly half of global consumers and consumer markets, giving the grouping considerable economic weight.

The geographical and demographic diversity of BRICS countries, along with their natural resources, is a source of strength and an opportunity for greater integration.

At the same time, BRICS is not directed against any particular country, currency or party; it aims to support member states’ legitimate rights to development, progress and prosperity within a more equitable and balanced framework for international cooperation.

This approach is particularly relevant as global trade faces growing challenges from unilateral tariffs and excessive protectionism. In my view, high tariffs can harm not only the targeted country but also the country imposing them, by pushing markets toward alternatives and restricting free trade.

China’s opening-up policy offers certainty to the world economy. China not only exports its products but also opens its market to products from other countries. For instance, the China International Import Expo in Shanghai provides developing countries and those of the Global South with access to the Chinese market and new trade opportunities.

BRICS can build on this approach by expanding trade among its members, increasing exchanges of technology, information and expertise.

This photo taken on Feb. 20, 2026 shows a view in Aswan, Egypt. Egypt is home to an ancient civilization that flourished along the Nile River. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

EGYPT, CHINA AND BRICS: A PARTNERSHIP IN ACTION

For Egypt, joining BRICS represents an important opportunity to expand cooperation in the economic, trade, industrial, cultural and political spheres, creating greater opportunities for trade, technology transfer and investment with other member states.

China is a leading example of this cooperation. Egypt-China trade reached about 20.79 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, while cumulative Chinese investment in Egypt has exceeded 10 billion dollars, alongside thousands of jobs created for Egyptian youth by Chinese projects.

These figures reflect not only growth in economic relations but also a qualitative shift in cooperation, particularly in technology transfer and industrial localization. Supported by the political will of the two countries’ leaderships, the Egypt-China comprehensive strategic partnership has helped transfer technology and expertise and support Egypt’s efforts to localize industry.

The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China is, in my view, one of the most important initiatives of the 21st century. Its scope extends beyond economics to trade, culture, tourism and civilizational exchanges. Similarly, the Shanghai-based New Development Bank supports BRICS countries through a financial framework based on mutual respect and national sovereignty.

Egypt has further opportunities to benefit from cooperation with China and other BRICS countries, particularly in manufacturing and exports. Its strategic location and access to African and Arab markets could enable it to become a base for joint production and exports.

BRICS will undoubtedly face challenges and pressures, especially from parties that view the grouping’s growing strength as a threat to their interests. I believe greater cooperation among member states is the best way to strengthen the grouping’s ability to withstand such pressures and challenges.

What is needed is to expand trade and investment among BRICS countries, organize regular joint economic exhibitions and conferences, encourage exchanges of experts and information, and turn ideas into projects with tangible benefits for people.

The strength of BRICS lies in its ability to offer a model of integration instead of conflict, and cooperation instead of hegemony. In a world of growing uncertainty, I believe greater cooperation is the most realistic path. Egypt and China, with their shared will and vision, can play an important role in advancing this course.

Editor’s note: Diaa Helmy is the founder and secretary-general of the Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Cairo, a member of the Asia Committee at the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, and a member of the Egyptian-Chinese Friendship Association in Cairo.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Xinhua News Agency.

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