Iran: Western Pressure Will Not Achieve Its Objectives

Tehran,Sept.10 – The United States and its three European allies, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, have returned to the IAEA Board of Governors to exert political pressure on Iran after failing to achieve their objectives through the so-called snapback mechanism.

A resolution proposed by the four countries was adopted on Wednesday with 23 votes in favour, 3 against and 8 abstentions. Iran has described the move as part of continued Western pressure following US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities, arguing that the consequences of those attacks should not be used as a basis for further political pressure against Tehran.

Iran, Russia and China rejected the Western attempt to revive the snapback process and refer the Iranian nuclear issue to the UN Security Council, describing it as lacking a legal basis. Iranian officials have also stressed that Iran has not suspended its safeguards commitments, but that the security conditions created by military attacks and continuing threats have prevented the normal implementation of some verification activities.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, said Tehran would continue cooperating with the Agency as far as conditions permit, while stressing that the safety of the Iranian people, nuclear facilities and IAEA inspectors would not be compromised.

Iran has further emphasized that genuine diplomacy requires mutual respect and that pressure and threats cannot replace negotiations. Tehran has stated that it is prepared to facilitate the IAEA’s safeguards verification activities once threats and hostilities have ended completely and permanently.

Iranian officials also argue that the country’s nuclear capabilities are not limited to facilities and equipment, but are rooted in accumulated scientific knowledge, skilled personnel and national expertise. Therefore, Iran maintains that another resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors cannot eliminate its scientific capabilities or change its determination to defend its rights.(Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

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