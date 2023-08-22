Zimbabwe Government Distributes Hospital Equipment Ahead of Elections

By Elezo Libanda

Harare, Aug. 22 – Health experts have welcomed the government’s recent distribution of hospital equipment across Zimbabwe, despite others describing it as a political gimmick ahead of tomorrow’s elections. Speaking to NewsDay, Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights executive director Calvin Fambirai said investment in the sector was welcome and proved that the government was capable of providing for it. “We note the recent donations of medical equipment and vehicles to hospitals around the country by the government of Zimbabwe.

Generally, we welcome any investment in the health sector,” he said. “We, however, take exception when such donations are made to secure a political agenda.

Through the donation, the government has shown its capability to support the sector. We urge the authorities to depoliticize the sector and continuously extend the support in a systematic and sustainable manner.” Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo hailed the gesture, saying it was important to give credit where credit is due. “On this one, we applaud the government for a job well done. It’s a good move towards improving the health delivery system, and we should be positive about the good things done.

As long as we physically see the donations coming to me, it’s a positive move,” he said. “What we don’t want is a promise of something we don’t see; we want to physically see the donations or the improvements, as we recently saw with the new equipment.”

While speaking at the commissioning of magnetic resonance imaging equipment, medical equipment, and vehicles at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals a fortnight ago, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the government was on track to revive the health sector to suit modern-day needs. Zimbabwe goes to the polls amid a higher inflation rate and alarming Poverty across the country, millions of Zimbabweans are in neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Namibia, and some are in Europe.

Previously, Julius Malena, president of economic freedom fighters in South Africa, encouraged all Zimbos to go back home and vote.

This election is unique as support for the opposition candidate seemingly has gained momentum, but it’s the people of Zimbabwe that must choose how their future will look after this election. -Namibia Daily News