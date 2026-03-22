Cape Town International Airport named Africa’s best

CAPE TOWN, March 22 — South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport has been named the Best Airport in Africa at the 2026 Skytrax World Airport Awards, local media reported on Sunday.

The airport won the title at the awards held on March 18 in London, United Kingdom. It also received accolades for being the cleanest airport in Africa and having the best staff on the continent.

Other South African airports recognized at the awards include O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, which ranked second best on the continent, and King Shaka International Airport in Durban, which placed fourth and was among the top regional airports in Africa.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based on the world’s largest annual airport customer satisfaction survey, recognizing excellence in customer service, cleanliness, efficiency and overall passenger experience.

“These prestigious recognitions from the Skytrax World Airport Awards are a powerful affirmation of the dedication, resilience, and professionalism of our employees, partners, and stakeholders across the country,” said Fani Mphaphuli, Acting Group Executive for Operations Management at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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