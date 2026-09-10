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Malian army says around 1,000 terrorists “neutralized” in August
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Malian army says around 1,000 terrorists “neutralized” in August

September 10, 2026

BAMAKO, Sept. 10– The Malian army said Thursday that around 1,000 terrorists were “neutralized” during military operations across the country in August.

Bakary Bocar Maiga, director of information and public relations of the Malian Armed Forces, told a press briefing in Bamako that the air force conducted 740 sorties totaling 2,293 hours and 30 minutes of flight time, including 214 strikes against terrorist targets.

The operations also destroyed 50 terrorist bases, 564 motorcycles and 129 pickup trucks, including nine equipped vehicles, according to Maiga. He added that dozens of Malian soldiers previously held hostage were released in August, while efforts were continuing to secure the release of those still in captivity.

Mali has faced persistent security instability since 2012, marked by terrorist attacks, armed conflicts and intercommunal violence. The Malian army has intensified operations against terrorist and armed groups in recent years. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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