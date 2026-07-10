MOSCOW, July 10 — Russian forces launched seven rounds of strikes against Ukraine over the past week using precision-guided weapons and strike drones, capturing seven settlements in the Kharkiv and Donbas regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

According to the ministry, the strikes targeted defense industry facilities, military airfields, ammunition depots, logistics centers, fuel, transport and port infrastructure, production and storage sites for long-range drones and their components, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the capture of Konstantinovka in Donbas as a major strategic advance, saying it represented “the first, but very important stage” toward taking the Ukrainian military’s Sloviansk-Kramatorsk defensive hub.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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