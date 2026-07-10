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Namibia unveils plan to integrate indigenous knowledge into conservation
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Namibia unveils plan to integrate indigenous knowledge into conservation

July 10, 2026

WINDHOEK, July 10– Namibia on Thursday launched its first National Outlook on Indigenous and Local Knowledge of Biodiversity, marking a step toward integrating indigenous knowledge into biodiversity governance, climate adaptation and sustainable natural resource management.

The outlook was jointly developed by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, the Namibia Nature Foundation, GIZ Namibia, the United Nations Development Program Namibia, the Namibia National Commission for UNESCO and other partners.

Sikongo Haihambo, executive director of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, said the publication provides a community-informed framework for integrating indigenous knowledge into biodiversity governance and natural resource management.

Namibia is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and faces challenges related to the erosion of indigenous knowledge. This publication serves as a bridge connecting traditional practices with modern scientific approaches to environmental protection,” he said.

Haihambo added that stronger protection of indigenous knowledge would help ensure communities receive fair recognition and benefits from the use of indigenous resources and traditional knowledge, while promoting skills transfer and technology development.

The outlook highlights the role of traditional knowledge in biodiversity conservation, sustainable resource use and climate resilience, while identifying gaps in documentation, protection and policy integration.

Developed through nationwide consultations with indigenous peoples and local communities, it is intended to support government decision-making, strengthen biodiversity conservation and improve climate resilience. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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