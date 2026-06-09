South African anti-immigration protests continues after president’s address

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Xinhua) — Thousands of people took part in anti-immigration protests in Johannesburg on Monday, a day after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to strengthen migration management and border control, local media reported.

The demonstrations took place in the East Rand area of Gauteng Province, where protesters chanted and sang as they marched through communities, calling for stricter enforcement of immigration laws and greater employment opportunities for South Africans.

Bongani Mthethwa, a leader of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa, said employers should prioritize the hiring of South African citizens and comply with labor and immigration regulations.

Many protesters said they were dissatisfied with the president’s address, arguing that foreign nationals were being favored for employment opportunities and placing additional pressure on public services, including education and healthcare.

Activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba reiterated calls for undocumented migrants to leave the country by June 30 and said organizers would continue nationwide mobilization if their concerns were not addressed.

“The 30th of June is just a deadline. It’s a buildup to sensitise our brothers and sisters from neighboring countries. They must go back, regularize their documents and return through legal channels,” Ndabandaba was quoted by local media as saying, adding that the movement opposed violence.

The marches came a day after Ramaphosa addressed the nation on growing tensions surrounding illegal immigration and anti-migrant incidents reported in several parts of the country.

In his address, Ramaphosa acknowledged shortcomings in South Africa’s migration management system and pledged measures to strengthen border security, improve immigration enforcement and penalize employers who hire undocumented migrants.

The president also stressed that only law enforcement authorities are responsible for enforcing immigration laws and warned against vigilantism and acts of violence targeting foreign nationals.

Following the marches, South African Police Service provincial spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said on Tuesday that police would continue to monitor the protests and urged the public to ensure that demonstrations are conducted peacefully, without violence, intimidation or any form of unlawful conduct.

South Africa has seen escalated anti-immigration protests over migration in recent months, fueled by concerns over unemployment, pressure on public services and border management.

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