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Somalia, UNOPS sign host country agreement to strengthen partnership
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Somalia, UNOPS sign host country agreement to strengthen partnership

September 10, 2026

MOGADISHU, Sept. 10– Somalia and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have signed a host country agreement, formalizing a key milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation and accelerating infrastructure development.

The agreement signed on Wednesday solidifies the framework for UNOPS operations in Somalia, streamlining collaboration with national institutions, development partners, and key stakeholders.

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalam Abdi Ali said the agreement establishes the legal and operational framework governing UNOPS activities nationwide.

“The Host Country Agreement formalizes the arrangements governing UNOPS’s presence and operations in Somalia, reflecting the government’s commitment to anchoring the work of United Nations entities in structured arrangements that respect national ownership,” Ali said in a statement.

UNOPS noted that the agreement establishes a critical foundation to deepen its partnership with the Somali government and accelerate project delivery aligned with national development priorities.

“Through its partnership with the Federal Government of Somalia and other development partners, UNOPS remains committed to supporting sustainable development and contributing its expertise in infrastructure, procurement, project management, and other areas to help deliver lasting impact for communities across Somalia,” it said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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