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Salah knee injury rings alarm bells for Egypt
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Salah knee injury rings alarm bells for Egypt

June 27, 2026

NEW YORK, June 27  — Egypt striker Mohamed Salah faces a race for fitness ahead of his team’s World Cup last-32 tie against Australia next Friday after coach Hossam Hassan revealed he has suffered a knee injury in the 1-1 draw against Iran in Seattle.

Salah was replaced by Mostafa Zico in the 57th minute of the match and when asked about his star player after the game, Hassan explained the 34-year-old had felt a problem in his left knee and was being checked by the medical team.

“I have spoken to Salah and he told me that he is going to recover and that it is not a serious injury,” Hassan told the press.

“We still have time to work with the medical team and I think he will be back. When I spoke to him, he assured me he will recover,” repeated the coach after Egypt had qualified from the group stage in a World Cup for the first time in its history.

Salah has had a good tournament so far with one goal and two assists and his leadership is also vital to the African nation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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