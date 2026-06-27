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Dani Ceballos rescinds his contract with Real Madrid
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Dani Ceballos rescinds his contract with Real Madrid

June 27, 2026

MADRID, June 27  — Real Madrid has confirmed that midfielder Dani Ceballos will leave the club this summer after the two sides agreed to rescind his contract.

“Real Madrid and Dani Ceballos have reached a mutual agreement to end his period at the club,” informs the Real Madrid website, which adds that Ceballos has made 215 appearances since joining from Betis in 2017.

Despite his over 200 games for Real Madrid, Ceballos was rarely a regular starter at the club and spent most of the second half of last season in the stands after falling out with former coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Incoming coach Jose Mourinho had reportedly told the club he didn’t want Ceballos for next season, while the 29-year-old player is now free to return to Betis, where he began his career, on a free transfer. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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