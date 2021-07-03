Copa America: 10-man Brazil sink Chile to secure semifinal spot

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 — A second-half strike from substitute Lucas Paqueta gave 10-man Brazil a 1-0 victory over Chile on Friday as the Copa America hosts set up a semifinal clash with Peru.

Paqueta, who replaced the ineffective Roberto Firmino at half-time, combined with Neymar before thumping a shot past Claudio Bravo in the 46th minute.

But Brazil suffered a blow two minutes later when Gabriel Jesus was shown a straight red card for kicking Eugenio Mena in the face in a reckless attempt to win an aerial duel with his right boot.

Unsurprisingly, Chile began to control the match thereafter, but the 2015 and 2016 Copa America champions were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Ederson. They came closest when Ben Brereton’s header rebounded off the crossbar and Ederson showed sharp reflexes to keep out a late attempt from Jean Meneses.

“We were tested and we showed that we can overcome any situation,” Neymar said after the match at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic stadium.

“We scored and then we were able to defend against a team with great players. The most important thing is that we got through the match and now we’re in the semifinals.”

Earlier, Peru advanced to the last four of the continental tournament for the second time in three years with a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Paraguay in Goiania.

Miguel Trauco converted the decisive spot-kick after the teams were locked at 3-3 at the end of normal time at Estadio Olimpico in Goiania.

Gustavo Gomez gave Paraguay the lead with an 11th-minute strike but Gianluca Lapadula equalized from close range after combining with Andre Carrillo.

Lapadula then put the Blanquirroja ahead, slotting a cool finish past goalkeeper Antony Silva after Yoshimar Yotun’s through ball.

Paraguay was reduced to 10 men just before halftime when Gustavo Gomez was booked twice in less than five minutes for reckless challenges.

But the Guaranies refused to yield and they were back on level terms when Junior Alonso bundled home at the far post, capitalizing on some chaotic Peru defending following a corner.

Yotun restored Peru’s lead when his long-range effort took a deflection, leaving goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with no chance.

But the game took another unexpected turn in the 85th minute when Carrillo was also dismissed for a second yellow card offense.

Gabriel Avalos made it 3-3 with a first-time shot from inside the six-yard box after Braian Samudio’s driving run and cut-back from the left side of the penalty area.

With no extra-time played in South America’s major competitions, the game when straight to a penalty shootout.

Hector Martinez, Samudio, and Alberto Espinola all missed their attempts for Paraguay while Santiago Ormeno and Christian Cueva also frittered away their chances for Peru.

Trauco held his nerve with his side’s sixth attempt to keep alive Peru’s hopes of a third Copa America title and first since 1975. The semifinal against Brazil will be played in Rio’s Olympic Stadium on Monday.

In the other quarterfinals, to be played on Saturday, Argentina meets Ecuador and Uruguay faces Colombia.