Trending Now
Home International Serbian President Vucic says he will resign within weeks
Serbian President Vucic says he will resign within weeks
International

Serbian President Vucic says he will resign within weeks

June 27, 2026

BELGRADE, June 27– Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday that he will remain in office for a few more weeks before submitting his resignation.

Speaking at a large pro-government rally themed “Serbia, One Family” in Belgrade, Vucic said he would continue to serve as president for a short period before stepping down.

He called for national unity and said he would propose an electoral list named “United Serbia” in the upcoming elections. However, he didn’t specify when he would dissolve parliament before the snap elections.

Vucic said Serbia is at a critical stage of development and must maintain political stability and social cohesion, pledging continuous efforts to boost economic growth and improve living standards.

He said the government aims to raise average monthly salaries to 1,400 euros (1,594.53 U.S. dollars) and pensions to 650 euros (740.32 dollars) in the coming years, while increasing support for low-income groups.

The rally was attended by about 207,000 supporters from across the country, along with government officials and representatives of the ruling coalition, according to the Serbian Interior Ministry.

Vucic’s second five-year term was set to end in the spring of 2027, which under the Serbian constitution is also his final term. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 138
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Israel confirms killing of senior Hamas commander

December 14, 2025

Police destroy 2 drug labs in S. Afghanistan

September 24, 2025

Australia’s world-first social media ban for under-16s comes...

December 9, 2025

Sri Lanka nabs 29 major drug suppliers in...

March 26, 2026

1st LD-Writethru: China slams comments by Japan, other...

December 31, 2025

South Africa’s ruling party starts preparations for local...

April 20, 2026

Four things we learned in Spain’s matchday 18

January 5, 2026

Russia condemns U.S. energy embargo against Cuba

April 10, 2026

COVID-19 disproportionately affects U.S. people of color: poll

August 2, 2021

BRICS membership strengthens Indonesia’s resilience amid global uncertainties:...

June 2, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.