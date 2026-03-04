UN urges halt in Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes to reduce humanitarian impacts

KABUL, March 4 — The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has issued a statement expressing grave concern over ongoing cross-border clashes between Afghan and Pakistani security forces, urging all parties to immediately cease hostilities, fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law, and avoid further harm to civilians.

The statement issued on Tuesday said that from late evening on Feb. 26 to March 2, UNAMA recorded at least 146 civilian casualties in Afghanistan, including 42 killed and 104 injured.

Women and children were among the victims.

The clashes have mainly affected multiple provinces in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan.

According to a preliminary assessment by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, about 16,400 families have been displaced by the fighting.

Some families who had previously fled their homes due to earthquakes are once again facing emergency relocation.

UNAMA said the continued hostilities have severely restricted movement, making it difficult for humanitarian organizations to access the worst-affected areas.

UNAMA called on all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue, ensure the protection of civilian lives, and create a safe and unhindered environment for humanitarian assistance. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

