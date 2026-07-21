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DR Congo Ebola cases top 2,400 amid continued transmission
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DR Congo Ebola cases top 2,400 amid continued transmission

July 21, 2026

KINSHASA, July 21 — Confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have risen to 2,423, including 967 deaths, health authorities said in an update.

It said 734 patients remained in quarantine or treatment as of July 19, while 469 people had recovered since the outbreak began.

Health authorities also reported a newly affected health zone, Adja, in Ituri province, bringing the total to 47 across five provinces, of which 46 remain under active transmission.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, was declared on May 15. It has since spread to five provinces. Population movements, insecurity, artisanal mining activities and cross-border exchanges with Uganda and South Sudan continue to facilitate transmission.

As of July 19, the outbreak has also infected 121 frontline health workers in Ituri province, including 36 deaths.

Meanwhile, the DRC and Uganda conducted a joint technical assessment of a mobile laboratory in Kasenyi near the border to strengthen cross-border surveillance. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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