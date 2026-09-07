Russia does not rule out resuming trilateral talks on Ukraine: Kremlin

MOSCOW, Sept. 7– Russia does not rule out the possibility of resuming trilateral negotiations on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

“As for the resumption of the trilateral format, you heard the statements from Kiev yesterday. Mr. Kushner made such statements. We also do not rule out the resumption of this trilateral format,” Peskov said during an official briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin on Saturday, with the meeting lasting more than three hours. Witkoff and Kushner then met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Sunday.

Peskov described the meeting between Putin and the U.S. envoys as a small step toward peace. “Of course, any attempts are more or less effective — this is one small step towards peace,” he said.

Peskov did not rule out another conversation between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump following the U.S. envoys’ trip to Kiev, saying Russia highly appreciates the peacemaking efforts.

Delegations from Ukraine, the United States and Russia previously held two rounds of talks in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23-24 and Feb. 4-5, followed by another round in Geneva on Feb. 17-18, in an effort to find a path toward ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The trilateral negotiations subsequently stalled and have remained suspended. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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