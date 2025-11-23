Ending Ukraine crisis requires consent of Ukraine, Europe: Merz

Trending Now
International

November 23, 2025

BERLIN, Nov. 23 — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Saturday that ending the crisis in Ukraine requires the consent of both Ukraine and its European partners, rather than major powers.

Speaking at a press conference during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Merz said that the conflict unfolding on the European continent and its outcome concerns the security of Europe as a whole.

“Wars cannot be ended by great powers over the heads of the countries involved,” Merz said, adding that the end of this crisis can “only occur with Ukraine’s unconditional consent.”

Merz said that foreign policy advisors from Germany, France, Britain, and representatives from the EU are scheduled to hold further consultations with U.S. and Ukrainian representatives on Sunday in Geneva.

Merz noted that reliable security guarantees must be established for Ukraine. While acknowledging there is currently a chance to end the conflict, Merz cautioned that the parties remain far from a common, satisfactory result. Namibia Daily News / Xinhua

