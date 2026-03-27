France withdraws invitation to S. Africa for G7 summit

JOHANNESBURG/PARIS, March 27 — France has withdrawn its invitation to South Africa to attend the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit due to continued pressure from the United States, an official of the South African presidency said Thursday.

“We’ve learnt that due to sustained pressure, France has had to withdraw its invitation to South Africa to attend the G7 meeting,” Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, told media.

Magwenya said South Africa had been informed that the United States threatened to boycott the summit if South Africa were invited, adding that South Africa would therefore not attend the meeting.

In response, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France had “not yielded to any pressure” but had opted for a “streamlined G7.”

Since U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term in 2025, relations between Washington and Pretoria have deteriorated sharply.

The next G7 summit is scheduled to take place in June in the French city of Evian. According to media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron extended an invitation to Ramaphosa to attend the meeting when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit held in Johannesburg last November. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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