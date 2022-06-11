Trending Now
B9 Summit calls for stronger NATO presence on eastern flank

June 11, 2022

BUCHAREST, June 11 — Bucharest 9 (B9) Summit participants want a consolidated NATO presence on the eastern flank, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday.

This presence should be “unitary and coherent, robust, credible and sustainable, especially on the Black Sea,” Iohannis said after the B9 Summit he co-chaired with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

Leaders attending the Summit discussed recent security developments and the allied response, Iohannis said, in preparation for decisions at the NATO Summit in Madrid later this month.

The Polish president said that Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia should also be covered with an “advanced defense presence.”

The B9 Summit, launched in 2015 by Iohannis and Duda, was attended by the presidents of Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, and Bulgaria, while the presidents of the Czech Republic and of Slovakia participated online.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also attended the meeting remotely. (Xinhua)

