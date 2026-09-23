Putin, Saudi crown prince stress political, diplomatic efforts are only way out for Middle East crisis

MOSCOW, Sept. 23– Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held a phone conversation on Tuesday, stressing that political and diplomatic efforts are the only path to defuse the ongoing crisis across the Middle East.

During the talks, the two leaders exchanged views on multiple regional issues, with a focus on the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Kremlin said in an official statement.

The statement underscores that sustained political and diplomatic engagement is indispensable for stabilizing the lingering crisis, while fully accommodating the legitimate interests of all parties concerned.

In light of the deteriorating military and geopolitical conditions in Yemen, the two sides reaffirmed the urgency of an early ceasefire and the need to create enabling conditions for constructive intra-Yemeni dialogue under United Nations auspices, according to the Kremlin.

The leaders also highlighted the significance of ensuring safe and unimpeded maritime passage through key regional international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the robust state of bilateral cooperation across political, trade and economic, and humanitarian fields. They also pledged to maintain multi-level exchanges and continuous diplomatic contacts. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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