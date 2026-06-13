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Sri Lanka to resume construction of main airport terminal
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalTransport

Sri Lanka to resume construction of main airport terminal

June 13, 2026

COLOMBO, June 13 — Sri Lanka will resume construction of the second passenger terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in November, the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said it expects to complete the project within 30 months from the date construction resumes.

The project, which began in December 2020, was suspended in April 2022 after Sri Lanka’s economic woes disrupted major infrastructure work.

The ministry said the procurement process was restarted in late 2024 and bidding was completed in 2025. Authorities are now in the final stage of selecting contractors.

The ministry said officials are working to finalize the loan amount and contract value needed to restart the project.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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