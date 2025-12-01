Türkiye extradites 12 fugitives on Interpol Red Notices

Trending Now
December 1, 2025

ISTANBUL, Dec. 1 — Türkiye has secured the extradition of 12 suspects wanted on Interpol Red Notices, the authorities said on Monday.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the suspects, wanted for various offenses at large, were located through close coordination with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and the judicial authorities of relevant countries.

He added that teams from multiple anti-crime agencies worked jointly to ensure the arrest and extradition of the suspects to Türkiye from Georgia, Germany, Austria and France.

The suspects were wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, drug trafficking, fraud, forgery, theft or other crimes.

Yerlikaya said Türkiye will continue efforts to locate and extradite fugitives wanted on Interpol Red Notices. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

