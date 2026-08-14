Ukraine strikes Novatek’s gas condensate processing complex in Russia’s Leningrad Region

KIEV, Aug. 14 — Ukrainian forces struck Russian gas producer Novatek’s gas condensate processing complex at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s northwestern Leningrad Region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Friday.

The Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement that the complex was hit overnight from Thursday to Friday. A fire was reported at the site, and preliminary information indicated that two processing units had been hit.

The complex processes stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, fuel oil and gas oil, and facilitates the transshipment of gas condensate and the export of petroleum products to international markets.

In 2025, the complex processed 7,986 metric tons of stable gas condensate, an increase of 8.5 percent from 2024, according to Novatek’s website.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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