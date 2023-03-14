Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Deadly Weekend in Namibia: Lightning and Hit-and-Run Accidents Claim Lives
Deadly Weekend in Namibia: Lightning and Hit-and-Run Accidents Claim Lives
Community

Deadly Weekend in Namibia: Lightning and Hit-and-Run Accidents Claim Lives

March 14, 2023

By Prince Mupiri

RUNDU, March 14  —  Last Thursday, a teenager was killed in the village of Ncamagoro, and on Saturday, three people died after being struck by lightning while watching football in Ntara village in the Kavango West region. The incident occurred at approximately 5 pm when five spectators at the Ntara football field were hit by lightning. According to Julia Sakuwa-Neo, the police chief for the Kavango West region, only two of the victims survived, and the other three died at the scene.

The victims of the Ntara tragedy were Maseka Joseph Kasinga (43), Haingura Paula Mbunze (16), and Lontine Ndambu, who was carrying her 11-month-old daughter on her back at the time of the incident. They were all declared dead at the scene. Two survivors, Justina Nangura Haikera (32) and Kunberth Frans Hausiku (26) were unharmed after being brought to the Bunya Health Centre.

In another lightning incident, Antonio Michael Kamanya (19), a grade 9 student at Ncamagoro Combined School, was identified as the victim in the Ncamagoro community. Kamanya and other spectators were returning from the football field when lightning struck the village at around 6:50 pm. The victims’ next of kin have been informed of their passing.

In addition to these tragic events, a teacher was killed in a hit-and-run incident in the same village while crossing the Trans Caprivi highway. The Ncamagoro Combined School is mourning the loss of Muyeu Faustinus Shifura (34), and the police are investigating the incident as a case of culpable homicide. The police arrived at the scene and found that another student, Agapitus Ndungo Muronga (16), had already been taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police Chief Sakuwa-Neo stated that a person was hit by an unknown car between 10 pm and midnight on Saturday, and the motorist failed to stop at the scene. Shifura was laid to rest on March 11.  – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 53
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Help needed to find missing man

May 6, 2022

Old Mutual makes communities safer and more secure.

November 3, 2020

Prompt action by Nust security stops cellphone thief

May 31, 2022

Fire destroys shop, three flats at Walvis Bay

September 1, 2022

Chinese embassy boosts community gardening project in Namibia

September 19, 2021

Old Mutual donates to Otweya Community.

August 27, 2020

Fighting hunger with our gardens

April 28, 2022

Karibib constituency residents urged to handle fire with...

May 7, 2022

Hardap governor feeds his people

October 20, 2022

Company donates 700 wheelchairs to regions

November 4, 2022

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by