Ukraine hands over 2nd part of EU membership questionnaire

May 9, 2022

KYIV, May 9 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday submitted the second part of the questionnaire for Ukraine’s candidate status for a European Union (EU) membership to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said Zelensky’s press service.
The document was handed over during an online meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the EU, the press service said on Telegram.
During the meeting, Zelensky thanked von der Leyen for the “clear signals of support” for Ukraine on its path toward EU membership.
On Feb. 28, Zelensky signed an official appeal to the EU asking for the accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure.
The European Commission president gave a questionnaire to Zelensky during her visit to Kyiv in April. The first part of the document was submitted to the EU on April 18.
According to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, the first part of the questionnaire covers political and economic issues, while the second part contains questions to assess the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with the EU laws.    (Xinhua)

