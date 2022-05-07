Bikers celebrate their brotherhood at Swakopmund

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, MAY 7 – Bikers from all over arrived at the SFC Sport Club in Swakopmund on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the brotherhood and friendship between motorcycle fanatics.

“We have a lot of friendship and brotherhood in Namibia. We have different clubs, different people that get together … that enjoy a common interest,” said Nicolas Diener, a South African biker that lives in Namibia.

Harley Davidson riders from all over the country, Limpopo, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg are among the hundreds of motorcyclists taking part in the Skeleton Coast Rally which takes place every two years.

Ben and Dina Pretorius from Limpopo, who travelled 2 600 kilometres just to be present at the event, said that they are looking forward to a fun get together with like-minded people, people that like riding and socialising.

“It’s not the first time, it’s actually the second time that we’ve travelled miles to be here because we love Swakopmund,” they said.

A Thunder Ride through town was held from 10h30 on Friday with more than 400 bikes and their riders. The bikers travelled through the Swakopmund CBD and then proceeded to the B2 route to Walvis Bay (Dias Circle).

They stopped at Walvis Bay Harbour to socialise before making their way back to Swakopmund.

Upon arrival at the Paintball Centre in Swakopmund, where they had lunch, the motorcyclists shared a fun time together.

“We’re here to have fun and enjoy our time together,” one happy couple said.

“The most exciting things that we love about this even are the people, the socialising, friends that we haven’t seen for a long time, the come-together and the scenery. And the fact remains that we have all got one passion,” said the motorcyclists.

A fun evening function with live music, bands and food at the SFC Club will round off their Friday programme. – Namibia Daily News