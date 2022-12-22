Festive season inspirits Namibian informal businesses amid high cost of living

WINDHOEK, Dec. 22 — As the Christmas spirit lingers, many entrepreneurial people in Namibia are maximizing the festive season bustle to boost proceeds amid spiraling inflation and cost of living.

The annual inflation rate for November 2022 stood at 7 percent compared to the 4.1 percent recorded the previous year, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency.

Maria Titus, a 27-year-old aspirant businesswoman from the Namibian capital of Windhoek, was busy with orders for Christmas gift hampers from clients. The hampers cost between 30 and 600 Namibian dollars (about 1.71 to 34 U.S. dollars), depending on the size and demands of the client.

“It is my way to make money while allowing people here to spread the love during this festive season,” said Titus.

Despite having a full-time job, Selma Takatsu maximized open and pop-up markets across the country to market her side business and sell various products ranging from perfumes, bags, clothing, and shoes.

According to the 38-year-old teacher, since the beginning of December, she has participated in more than three open markets in the city and other areas, including the coastal town of Swakopmund.

“The cost of living is high, and earning extra income goes a long way in meeting my household needs. The festive season presents a good opportunity to grow business because it ignites the festive spirit,” she added.

Lydia Amutenya, City of Windhoek spokesperson, said the Christmas open markets also aim to drive economic activity.

“In addition to the COVID-19 epidemic, our local business community was hard hit by other factors, such as inflation and economic disruptions along the supply value chain. The open markets aim to help revive the sectors,” Amutenya said.

Besides, some entrepreneurs are focusing on strategic business relocation.

Paulina Sigi’s recent trip to her village in the northern part of Namibia early this week is two-fold. “Firstly, for holidays; secondly, following clients to prevent income shortfall for my beauty enterprise.”

“As customary, people travel to spend time with family in the remote areas; I have to go where they are,” said the 33-year-old nail technician, mainly based in Windhoek.

During the festive season, Sigi employed a targeted marketing strategy. “I am in between the main town and villages. My message to clients is, if nails crack and you are in the village, I can solve your problem,” she said.

Meanwhile, long-distance bus drivers hope to cash in as the holiday travel heats up.

At a bus terminal in Windhoek, Josef David said unlike regular periods throughout the year, they are not short of customers.

“Usually, clients would come in slowly, and one had to wait more than five hours to fill a bus. But now, it only takes 30 minutes,” he said.

Entrepreneurs also utilize social media platforms to advertise their businesses to take advantage of booming public consumption for festive holidays.

John Mutorwa, Namibia’s minister of works and transport, urged locals and international visitors to adhere to the rules of the road to save lives.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and all should be vigilant,” Mutorwa said.

In spite of high inflation, locals have said the increasing cost of living would not dampen their festive spirit.

“We see what will work. If I cannot afford to travel, I will spend time with those around me and hope for a better 2023, characterized by optimism and economic prosperity amid inflation and challenges,” said Joseph Shilongo, a Windhoek resident. (Xinhua)