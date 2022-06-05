Swakopmund township fire claims life of 34-year-old man

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, June 5 – A 34-year old man burned to death on Thursday, 2 June at the DRC informal settlement at Swakopmund.

According to a report by Inspector Ileni Shapumba, a 63-year old Namibian pensioner, Kasheenye Simeon Mbwalala, was awoken by a smell of fire at about 01h00 and went outside to investigate. There he noticed that his shack’s roof was burning.

He rushed back inside to wake up his son, Kafo Simeon, who he found coughing.

Mbwalala tried to extinguish the fire with water as well as rescue his son who was already suffocating from the smoke. But the rapidly spreading fire overwhelmed his efforts.

The fire brigade officials from the Swakopmund Municipality arrived at the scene after receiving a fire report and managed to extinguish the fire.

However, it was too late to save Simeon (34).

The shack and its entire contents were destroyed by the fire.

The body of the deceased was transported to the Swakopmund State Hospital mortuary by the police.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. – Namibia Daily News

