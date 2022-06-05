Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Swakopmund township fire claims life of 34-year-old man
Swakopmund township fire claims life of 34-year-old man
Community

Swakopmund township fire claims life of 34-year-old man

June 5, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, June 5 – A 34-year old man burned to death on Thursday, 2 June at the DRC informal settlement at Swakopmund.

According to a report by Inspector Ileni Shapumba, a 63-year old Namibian pensioner, Kasheenye Simeon Mbwalala, was awoken by a smell of fire at about 01h00 and went outside to investigate. There he noticed that his shack’s roof was burning.

He rushed back inside to wake up his son, Kafo Simeon, who he found coughing.

Mbwalala tried to extinguish the fire with water as well as rescue his son who was already suffocating from the smoke. But the rapidly spreading fire overwhelmed his efforts.

The fire brigade officials from the Swakopmund Municipality arrived at the scene after receiving a fire report and managed to extinguish the fire.

However, it was too late to save Simeon (34).

The shack and its entire contents were destroyed by the fire.

The body of the deceased was transported to the Swakopmund State Hospital mortuary by the police.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. – Namibia Daily News

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 189
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MUKWE constituency still drowning.

June 17, 2021

Zambezi Easter Sports Festival kicks off today

April 14, 2022

Kaisosi Extension 9 housing project gathers pace as...

March 3, 2022

Bank Windhoek assists fire-victim family.

August 4, 2020

MTC to Handover 270 Houses to homeless through...

February 27, 2020

China Town demonstrators due in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court...

May 14, 2022

Nyae Nyae Conservancy Benefit Distribution update: The Community...

April 8, 2019

Matutura Residents Want New Mall

April 29, 2022

Capricorn Group supports Men on the Side of...

November 3, 2020

Taxi drivers over the moon due to the...

April 14, 2022