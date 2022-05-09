Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Man stabbed over urinating in the open
Man stabbed over urinating in the open
Crime

Man stabbed over urinating in the open

May 9, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 9 May – A 45-year-old man from Tsumeb in the Oshikoto region is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed four times with a knife on Saturday evening.

According to Oshikoto region police Commander Armas Shivute, Jackson Shikambe was allegedly stabbed at around 21h00 on Saturday by a 32-year-old man at the Namtsoub location in Tsumeb where the two men rented shacks.

Shivute said the suspect allegedly found Shikambe urinating outside his shack and started insulting him for it before going to his own shack where he took a knife and waited for Shikambe.

When Shikambe went back to his shack he found the suspect standing at the door holding a knife with which he stabbed the victim four times all over his body, Shivute said.

Shikambe was rushed to Tsumeb hospital where he is receiving treatment and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

Post Views: 83
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Former UNAM SRC president loses defence lawyer

July 18, 2018

Moscow court rules to keep suspected U.S. spy...

January 22, 2019

Bahrain says to pursue legal actions against fugitive...

February 11, 2019

Rehoboth teen’s murder and rape case postponed to...

October 24, 2018

Tanzanian police arrest 17 cybercriminals

February 2, 2021

Hungamo appears on charges of assault at Rundu

October 29, 2018

Woman stabbed to death at Keetmanshoop

November 4, 2018

Minor girl allegedly raped at Otjomitjira

May 15, 2018

Drug producers executed in south China

October 27, 2018

Two men die under mysterious circumstances at the...

May 10, 2018