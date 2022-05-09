Man stabbed over urinating in the open

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 9 May – A 45-year-old man from Tsumeb in the Oshikoto region is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed four times with a knife on Saturday evening.

According to Oshikoto region police Commander Armas Shivute, Jackson Shikambe was allegedly stabbed at around 21h00 on Saturday by a 32-year-old man at the Namtsoub location in Tsumeb where the two men rented shacks.

Shivute said the suspect allegedly found Shikambe urinating outside his shack and started insulting him for it before going to his own shack where he took a knife and waited for Shikambe.

When Shikambe went back to his shack he found the suspect standing at the door holding a knife with which he stabbed the victim four times all over his body, Shivute said.

Shikambe was rushed to Tsumeb hospital where he is receiving treatment and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder.

He is expected to appear in court soon.