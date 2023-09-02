President Geingob Pays Tribute to Ambassador Hadino Hishongwa

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Eenhana, Sept. 2 – President Hage Geingob expressed his deep sorrow and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Hadino Timoteus Hishongwa’s wife, Esther Litauleni Hishongwa, their children, and the entire family.

Namibia is mourning the loss of Ambassador Hadino Timoteus Hishongwa, a respected statesman known for his unwavering commitment to the liberation struggle. He passed away at the age of 80 in Ongwediva, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication.

In a moving tribute, President Geingob hailed Hishongwa’s outstanding contributions to the Namibian people.

“Hishongwa, a leader who walked the challenging path of a freedom fighter, worked tirelessly for the betterment of the Namibian people after independence,” President Geingob stated. “Throughout his life, Hishongwa embodied selfless sacrifice in the pursuit of Namibia’s independence. His dedication and exemplary service were evident in both his diplomatic endeavours and his contributions to the liberation movement and subsequent independent Namibia.”

President Geingob highlighted Hishongwa’s significant role in shaping the SWAPO Liberation Movement and the SWAPO Party Youth League. His commitment extended to the Constituent Assembly in 1989 and the subsequent development of an independent Namibia. Hishongwa actively fought for Namibians’ fundamental right to self-determination and self-governance, serving in various executive and diplomatic positions.

“Namibia mourns the loss of a true son of the soil, a hero of our liberation struggle, and a man whose commitment to the development of the Namibian people will be remembered for generations to come,” President Geingob expressed. “The government and people of Namibia extend their sincere condolences to his wife, children, and grandchildren during this time of grief.”

Hishongwa’s illustrious career encompassed significant roles within Namibia’s political landscape. He served as the Chief Representative of SWAPO to Nordic countries, West and East Africa, and played pivotal roles as SWAPO Organizer for Returning Exiles, Youth and Elections, and Foreign Secretary of the National Union of Namibian Workers. In the executive branch, he worked as the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport and Deputy Minister of Labor and Human Resources Development. He also served as a member of the National Assembly for 15 years before retiring from public office.

Even after retirement, Hishongwa remained committed to his community, serving as Senior Headman of the Omhedi District in the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority. His dedication to the progress and well-being of Namibians never wavered.

As Namibia bids farewell to a remarkable statesman, Hishongwa’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide the nation toward a future built on freedom, self-determination, and unity. May his soul rest in eternal peace.- Namibia Daily News